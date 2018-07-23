'Supernatural' team talks episode 300

Los Angeles, July 23 (IANS) "Supernatural" team, consisting of its lead actors Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, discussed the show's 300th episode and return of fan favourites for its 14th season.

Moderated by actors Richard Speight Jr. and Rob Benedict, the panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Sunday also included Misha Collins and Alexander Calvert.

Executive producers and co-showrunners Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb also took the dais alongside executive producing/writing team Eugenie Ross-Leming and Brad Buckner to talk about the upcoming 14th season, reports deadline.com.

The Winchesters, played by Ackles and Padalecki, and company will hit the 300 mark when episode 13 of the season hits.

"Andrew has a plan - he hasn't let me in on it," said Singer.

"I am directing it... but I'd like to know what I am directing!"

Padalecki claimed that Ackles had a plan of his own: "He thought the 300th episode should be titled '300' and we wear togas."

The panel also included exclusive footage from the forthcoming season.

It featured Michael as Dean (Ackles) pretty much terrorizing a man praying. Buckner says that this season has a "long list of do not reveals".

He said Michael decimated, or what he called "purified", the last planet and now on Earth, he is curious about what humans want out of life.

"Since there are no angels, he has to make do with what he has here," he added. "We see his plan unfold in the first couple of episodes and recruiting his team."

Now that Dean is Michael, Padaleckci says that his character (Sam) is taking more of a leadership role.

"Sam without Dean and takes the things he learned from him and teaches apocalypse hunters," he added. "It's a fun new part of Sam."

This season will have Castiel and Jack joining the Winchesters, but Benedict asked if they were going to bring back fan favourites, hinting at his return as Chuck.

Dabb took a playful jab at Benedict, saying: "We try to only bring back favourites." But he revealed that Kim Rhodes' Jody Mills and Ruth Connell will come back as Rowena MacLeod.

"Supernatural" is aired on AXN in India.

