Superbikers give 'rev salute' to BSF

Amritsar, Oct 7 (IANS) A group of 15 bikers rode from the national capital to the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab to give a 'rev' salute to the Border Security Force (BSF) guards.

The bikers from the pan-India biker group Roaring Power Machines (RPM) left New Delhi on Friday. They reached the border and revved up their superbikes as a salute to the guards before the Beating Retreat ceremony -- to honour the troopers and to boost their morale.

Mohit Puri, Co-Founder, RPM-India, one of the superbikers at the event, said: "It was an honour to be allowed to be a part of this prestigious ceremony in the first-of-its-kind event.

"The rev salute from our chosen 15 was a humble attempt from our end to acknowledge the efforts the soldiers here make every day for our safety and for the safety of our nation."

