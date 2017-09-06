Super Eagles players boosted with FA's full bonuses

Lagos (Nigeria), Sep 6 (IANS) Nigeria's football governing body said it has opted to pay players and officials of the Super Eagles full match bonus for Monday's crunchy 2018 FIFA World Cup encounter against Cameroon in Yaounde.

The players and officials will receive their full match bonuses even though the tie in Yaounde ended in a draw, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said in a statement on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

NFF President Amaju Pinnick, who disclosed this to the team, said preparations for next month's big encounter against Chipolopolo of Zambia had started in earnest.

"Nothing will be left to chance. It is a very big match and the way things have turned out against Cameroon, it is now an even bigger match than the ones we played against Cameroon," he added.

"There must be no room for error," Pinnick said.

Vincent Aboubakar's 75th minute penalty kick on Sunday in Yaounde cancelled out Moses Simon's 30th minute goal for Nigeria to draw 1-1 with hosts Cameroon in a Russia 2018 Qualifier.

The Super Eagles now have 10 points from four matches, having won their first three matches, and thus stay atop the group's table.

The qualifiers will end on November 6, with the group winners qualifying for Russia 2018.

