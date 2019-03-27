Super Cup to get underway from March 29

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday announced that the final round of the Super Cup will kick off at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar from March 29. The tournament will begin with Chennaiyin FC taking on Mumbai City FC in the opening game.

While the cloud of uncertainty still looms large with one of the unified I-League clubs, Mohun Bagan, not registering its players within the stipulated time given by AIFF, the federation is ready to go ahead with the tournament.

Super Cup is the end of season tournament wherein top teams of I-League and Indian Super League (ISL) lock horns. The competition is played on a knockout basis. Penalty shoot-outs will be enforced to decide the winner in case both teams staying tied, despite 30 minutes of extra time.

This is the second edition of the Super Cup. The first edition was won by JSW Bangaluru FC.

