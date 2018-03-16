Super Cup: Mumbai City FC rally past Arrows in extra time

Bhubaneswar, March 16 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Mumbai City FC prevailed over All India Football Federation (AIFF)'s developmental side Indian Arrows 2-1 in extra time at the Kalinga Stadium here on Friday to set up a round-of-16 clash with East Bengal in a Super Cup qualifier.

Everton Santos' goal in the 104th minute made the difference after a second half injury-time equaliser by Achille Emana from the spot cancelled out Rahul Kannoly's goal in the 77th minute.

A beautifully worked goal by Kannoly gave Arrows, comprising India U-19 national team and the Indian U-17 World Cup boys, a shock lead after a barren first half.

But plans of pulling off a third upset in the Super Cup, after Churchill Brothers and Gokulam Kerala FC defeated Delhi Dynamos and NorthEast United respectively on Thursday, were halted Emana who scored from a penalty spot for Mumbai.

Arrows' Asish Rai tripped Everton inside the box to give away the penalty breaking the hearts of coach Luis Matos' charges.

In the first half of extra time, Mumbai used all their experience and took the lead for the first time in the match when defender Lucas Goian lobbed the ball for Everton inside the box with Brazilian controlling it well to drift from his marker and rifle in a powerful effort.

Earlier, Kannoly showed exquisite skills to lob the ball over ISL's established stopper back Goian after receiving a pass from Aniket Jadhav and place it at the far post beating Amrinder Singh in Mumbai goal all ends up.

Kannoly had two more gilt-edged chances either side of the goal but while his first attempt found the woodwork, he fired wide after being one on one with the goalkeeper in his second dig.

Mumbai were unlucky too at the other end when Everton's headed try rebounded off the foot of the post but Jitendra Singh and Anwar Ali cleared the ball off the line. Replays showed Jitendra's hands touching the ball but the referee did not pull him up.

In the fifth minute of the game, Mumbai were denied by the frame too with Everton's strike from distance cannoning off the post after he played a neat give-go with Emana.

Mumbai will now take on Kolkata giants East Bengal on April 5.

