Super Cup: Kerala expecting 'tough challenge' from Neroca

Bhubaneswar, April 5 (IANS) Kerala Blasters head coach David James is expecting nothing short of a 'fierce game' against Neroca FC in the final round-of-16 game of the Super Cup football tournament here on Friday.

"It's definitely going to be a fierce game against a side who finished second in the I-League. We have seen some terrific matches in the qualifiers and the round of 16. We are also expecting a same type of game tomorrow. But, we have come here to win and we'll try our level best to accomplish it", James said in the pre-match press conference.

"We want to stay alive in the tournament and see how far we can proceed", he quipped.

The former England goalkeeper summed up his journey with Kerala Blasters too.

"Since 2014 when I came to India first, the level of quality of Indian players have risen. Competition in ISL and I-League have gone up. We saw yesterday the impact of the Indian players and frankly saying, I'm not surprised at all seeing this."

"It's always great to get a chance of playing against an I-League team. It's a great opportunity for both teams to test each other", the 47-year-old coach added.

David James also heaped his praise for the youngsters and stated that the young boys are future of Indian Football and they should be nurtured well.

On the other hand, Neroca coach Gift Raikhan mentioned that his team are feeling the heat now as other two teams from the Northeast (Aizawl FC and Shillong Lajong FC) region have qualified to the next round.

"Football from the Northeast is growing from strength to strength. Aizawl FC and Lajong have already qualified for the next round and we have to emulate them. We are not feeling the pressure being pitted against Kerala Blasters but the pressure of getting the ticket to the next round."

"We will give our blood on the pitch to get the job done tomorrow. We are the only Manipuri club in the I-League and we have won four out of nine awards in our debut I-League season itself. We have enough potential and we are feeling the fire in our belly now", Raikhan expressed.

Raikhan told that at the end of the day, it's a team game and a perfect team effort is necessary rather individual brilliance.

"We have Junior, Felix, Subash. We have Haitian international player Vorbe. They are masters of the game and they provide us with much-needed confidence. But, the game is 11v11 and we will have to play the game collectively to have the last laugh", Raikhan signed off.

--IANS

dm/gau/dm