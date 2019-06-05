'Super 30' trailer: Hrithik Roshan nails role of maths teacher fights against classism

Bollywood powerhouse Hrithik Roshan is back and how! The actor, who was last seen on screens in 2017 film 'Kaabil' is all set to treat his fans with his upcoming film 'Super 30'. The trailer of the highly-anticipated film is finally here and it is safe to say that it was definitely worth the wait! The actor took to his Twitter to share the intriguing trailer. The trailer has all the elements to keep you glued to the screens -- the raw acting prowess of Hrithik, hard-hitting dialogues, drama and an engaging story. He nails the role of a mathematics teacher and fights against the entitled. The trailer chronicles the life story of India's mathematician Anand Kumar's (Hrithik) journey from tutoring rich children in a top coaching centre to opening an institute of his own in order to teach the underprivileged children. Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles. 'Super 30' underwent a couple of changes in its release date with Hrithik trying to avoid a clash with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Mental Hai Kya' at the Box Office. Directed by Vikas Bahl, 'Super 30' will hit the theatres on July 12, this year.