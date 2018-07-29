'Super 30' will be gripping, says Anand Kumar's biographer

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Biju Mathew, a Canadian author who penned a book "Super 30" on mathematician Anand Kumar, feels the eponymous film starring Hrithik Roshan, will be gripping.

Mathew, along with Anand Kumar watched shots of the film here with director Vikas Bahl earlier this week.

Sharing his feedback, Mathew said in a statement: "It is a story of Anand's struggle and how he came forward to help others through his teaching. The film will be gripping and the lead role played by Hrithik is outstanding."

The shooting of the film has been on for the last one year, with scenes shot in Rajasthan and Varanasi among other parts of India.

The film traces Anand's journey from a modest background marked by struggle and disappointment to fame due to the pioneering initiative of Super 30.

Anand teaches 30 meritorious and talented candidates each year from economically backward sections for the entrance examination for the Indian Institute of Technology.

Mathew said the film has shaped up well.

"It is basically a story of Anand Kumar's journey since childhood, when he lost his brother and later his father. The death of a bread-earner can derail any family, and the same happened with him. But he did not give up and started eking out a living by giving private tuition, which later culminated into coaching and then Super 30," he added.

The film is backed by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films. It will release on January 25, 2019.

--IANS

rb/bg