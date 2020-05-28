Super 30 Founder Offers IIT Program to Girl Who Cycled 1200 Km

Recently, one particular story of a girl named Jyoti Kumari, who cycled from Gurugram to Bihar with her father sitting at the back, went viral. Many praised her for her extraordinary efforts and the Cycle Federation of India even offered her the chance to be a part of the official cycling trial that will be held eventually. Now, Super 30 founder Anand Kumar has offered Jyoti the option to enrol for his program if she wishes to in the future.

He took to Twitter to share the news. He said that his brother Pranav had visited the girl and her father and personally offered them the opportunity. He wrote, “#Bihar daughter #jyotikumari has set an example by paddling all the way from #Delhi carrying her father on a bicycle, covering an unimaginable 1200 kms. Yesterday, my brother @Pranavsuper30 met her. If she would like to prepare for #IIT in future she is welcome to the #super30”

15-year-old Jyoti Kumari showed excellence when she cycled almost 1,200 km from Gurugram to Bihar. Jyoti and her father were stranded in Gurugram when the nationwide lockdown was declared across the country. So Jyoti had no choice but to cycle from Gurugram to her native place in Bihar and completed the journey in 7 days.

This is truly a great opportunity for Jyoti. Earlier, the Cycling Federation of India Chairman Onkar Singh had told PTI that if Jyoti passed the trail, she could be selected as a trainee at the National Cycling Academy at the IGI Stadium complex in Delhi. Singh had also said that if Jyoti is interested in the opportunity, her travel, lodging and other expenses will be taken care of.

