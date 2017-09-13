Sunny Wednesday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) It was a sunny Wednesday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 27 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

The Met Office has predicted a partly cloudy sky.

"It will be a partly cloudy sky. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius," an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 75 per cent.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 35.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average while the minimum settled at 25.8 degrees Celsius, season's average.

--IANS

mg/pgh/