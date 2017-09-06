Sunny Wednesday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) It was a sunny morning here on Wednesday with the minimum temperature recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

"It will be generally cloudy sky with very light rain or drizzle towards evening or night," an official of the India Meteorological Department told IANS.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

Humidity at 8.30. a.m. was 72 per cent.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday settled at 35.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, while the minimum was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season.

--IANS

