Sunny Thursday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) It was a sunny Thursday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 24.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the weather office said.

"The sky will remain mainly clear during the day," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told IANS.

The official also said that there are no chances of rain in the next seven days.

Humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 77 per cent.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday settled at 36.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average and the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.

