Sunny morning in Delhi, mercury rising

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) It was a sunny morning in the national capital on Thursday with the minimum temperature recorded at 21.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

With mercury rising and weather clearing up in the neighbouring hilly states, Delhi was likely to see a rise in temperatur, according to weather analysts.

"The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 38 degrees Celsius today. The mercury will rise over the next two days," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told IANS.

According to the IMD, the sky would remain clear throughout the day.

"Rains are not likely, but there is some humidity left. So some patches in the city might see light showers, although chances are slim," Mahesh Palawat, director private weather forecast agency Skymet told IANS.

Delhi on Wednesday recorded 0.8mm of rainfall. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 55 per cent.

According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar), the air quality at 9 a.m. was moderate across the NCR, with Air Quality Index (AQI) 146 on a scale of 0 to 500.

Wednesday's maximum temperature settled at 35.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the seasons's average.

--IANS

kd/in