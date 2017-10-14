Sunny morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) It was a sunny Saturday morning here with the minimum temperature recorded at 21.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

"The sky will remain clear throughout the day," an India Meteorological Department official said.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 84 per cent.

Friday's maximum and minimum temperatures settled at two notches above the season's average at 35 and 21.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

--IANS

gt/in