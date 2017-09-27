Sunny morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) It was a sunny Wednesday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius.

"There are no chances of rains today," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told IANS.

Humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 90 per cent.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday settled at 35.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average and the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.4 degrees Celsius.

--IANS

spk/ahm/