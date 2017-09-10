Sunny Leone becomes brand ambassador of Premier Futsal franchise Kerala Cobras

Sunny Leone recently went to Kerala for an inauguration, and her fans turned up in hordes just to catch a glimpse of her. Sunny shared photos and videos from the event on Twitter and wrote that she was overwhelmed by the love and now hardly a month has passed since her maiden appearance in Kochi for a promotional event that brought the city to a standstill, the Bollywood dream girl has once again embraced God's Own Country. Sunny has been named as co-owner and brand ambassador of Kerala Cobras, one of the six franchises in the second season of Premier Futsal that gets underway at the NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on September 15. She said "The sport of football is undoubtedly the most popular sport of Kerala and it gives me immense pleasure to be part of Premier Futsal, a popular form of the game which is catching up rapidly among the masses. This short, highly energetic and entertaining package is the USP of Premier Futsal. It is also a wonderful opportunity for many youngsters in India to rub shoulders with some of the biggest legends in the sport. I am also excited to have Luis Figo and Falcao in Premier Futsal and I am super happy to work with Salgado for the Kerala Cobras. " Premier Futsal, the T20 version of football, will be played in Mumbai and Bengaluru, while Dubai is likely to host the semifinals and final.