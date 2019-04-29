Sunny Deol visits Golden Temple before filing nomination papers

Actor-turned-politician BJP candidate Sunny Deol on Monday paid obeisance at the Golden Temple before heading to his respective parliamentary constituency to file his nomination papers. He is set to file his nomination from Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met Deol and posted a photo of the meeting along with a message on Twitter stating that he was impressed with Deol's passion for a better India. Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency was earlier represented by actor Vinod Khanna who won from here four times - 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2014 - on a BJP ticket. The actor held his first roadshow in Rajasthan's Barmer on Saturday.