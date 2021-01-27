Sunny Deol and Several Farmer Leaders Distance Themselves From Deep Sidhu For the Red Fort Violence

New Delhi, January 27: Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu was among the group of farmers who entered the Red Fort on Tuesday and hoisted flags in the ramparts of Red Fort. There were violent clashes between the police and the agitating farmers. Sunny Deol and several farmer leaders have distanced themselves from Deep Sindhu. Taking to Twitter, Bollywood actor Deol said that he is deeply saddened by what happened at Red Fort. He further clarified that he and his family have nothing to do with Deep Sidhu.

As per reports, Sindhu also conducted a Facebook live while hoisting the pennant from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Farmers' Tractor Rally: Security Tightened at Red Fort & Singhu Border, 15 FIRs Registered, Entry of These Metro Stations Closed a Day After Republic Day Violence.

Here's what Sunny Deol tweeted:

आज लाल क़िले पर जो हुआ उसे देख कर मन बहुत दुखी हुआ है, मैं पहले भी, 6 December को ,Twitter के माध्यम से यह साफ कर चुका हूँ कि मेरा या मेरे परिवार का दीप सिद्धू के साथ कोई संबंध नही है।

जय हिन्द — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) January 26, 2021

Here's what one of the farmer leaders said:

The official spokesperson & leader of one of the farmer unions clearly states what Deep Sidhu did & how he mislead hundreds of people. He did not have the support or endorsement of any kind from any farmer union. Would the national media pick this? I doubt.#TractorMarch pic.twitter.com/LmE79eYtCW — Jas Oberoi | ਜੱਸ ਓਬਰੌਏ (@iJasOberoi) January 26, 2021

Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Chief of the Haryana unit of the Bhartiya Kisan Union accused actor Deep Sidhu of "inciting and misguiding" protesters at the Red Fort. He was quoted saying, "Deep Sidhu led the protestors to the Red Fort. Farmers never wanted to go there." Similarly, Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav accused Deep Sidhu of the incident at the Red Fort.