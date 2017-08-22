Sunil Joshi Appointed Bangladesh’s Spin Consultant For Australia Series

Former India spinner Sunil Joshi has been roped in as the spin consultant the Bangladesh cricket team.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the former slow left-armer confirmed the development but refused to divulge details of the duration of his service with Bangladesh’s national side. “Yes, I will be working as the spin consultant for the Australia series, and will be joining the (Bangladesh) side shortly,” Joshi said.

Joshi has played 15 Tests and 69 ODIs for India. He was the Man of the Match in Bangladesh‘s first ever Test in 2000. He hit 92 in his only innings and took eight wickets in the match.

Joshi is set to fly out to Dhaka on Tuesday to join the Bangladesh side ahead of the first Test against Australia which begins on Sunday.









The first Test between Australia and Bangladesh will begin on August 27 at Dhaka, while the second Test will be played at Chittagong beginning on September 4.