Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri Played a Part in Helping Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2017 Final Against India, Claims Team Manager

New Delhi: Pakistan beat India by a whopping 180 runs against all the odds in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy earlier in June this year. Several experts had written off the Pakistani team considering that it did not look as strong as its opponents in the lead up to the final. Then there was the matter of playing a crunch game and India’s record was overwhelmingly better in such matches.

The then manager of the Pakistani team Talat Ali, who is also a former Test cricketer, revealed how the comments from Indian commentators Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri ended up spurring the Pakistani team.

Ali was quoted to be saying by Cricbuzz, “India wrote us off in the final. I was listening to the analysis of Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri and they gave us no chance. That fired up the boys. It was called a no-contest and we were written off. We said let the bat and ball do the talking.”

He also added, “We had quite a bit of luck. Difficult to figure out why India put us in after winning the toss. With our strong bowling attack, once we put decent total on the board, it was going to be tough for India. We had quite a bit of luck as I said. We were lucky in that South Africa game where we had lost early wickets and then it rained. Against Sri Lanka, we were struggling and I have no idea how Thisara Perera dropped that catch.”