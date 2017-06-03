Sunil Gavaskar dismisses Ramachandra Guha’s conflict of interest accusation

Sunil Gavaskar has out rightly dismissed allegations of conflict of interest, raised by historian Ramachandra Guha in his resignation letter to CoA chief Vinod Rai.

New Delhi, June 3: Sunil Gavaskar has out rightly dismissed allegations of conflict of interest, raised by historian Ramachandra Guha in his resignation letter to Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai.

Guha, in his letter had pointed fingers at Gavaskar’s dual role of being a player agent as well as a commentator in contract with the BCCI.

“I’m very very disappointed if anyone is doubting my integrity. I do not have a conflict of interest. It’s baffling to find my integrity has been questioned,” Gavaskar told NDTV on Saturday.

The historian had written this in his letter: “I have also repeatedly pointed to the anomaly whereby BCCI-contracted

commentators simultaneously act as player agents.”

“Sunil Gavaskar is head of a company which represents Indian cricketers while commenting on those cricketers as part of the BCCI TV commentary panel. This is a clear conflict of interest. Either he must step down/withdraw himself from PMG completely or stop being a commentator for BCCI.”

Reacting to this, Gavaskar denied of having ever taking advantage of his position.

“Show me one instance where I have tried to influence the selection committee. Indian cricket has done more for me than I have done for it. It’s very disappointing that they are doubting my integrity and contribution to Indian cricket,” the former India captain said.

“Is there something particular against me that Ram Guha has named me in public?”

Guha had also alleged that there is a ‘superstar culture’ in Indian cricket and criticised the BCCI’s decision to award a Grade A contract to Mahendra Singh Dhoni even though the former national team captain has retired from Test cricket.

But Gavaskar chose to defend Dhoni and justified the BCCI’s decision.

“MS Dhoni got Grade A contract because he is a superb player. How can you question Dhoni’s contribution to Indian

cricket?” Gavaskar said.

“If there is a superstar culture, then there is also a jealousy culture.”

(With IANS inputs)