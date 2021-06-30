Sunil Chhetri's Name to be Recommended by AIFF for Rajeev Gandhi Khel Ratna Award

All India Football Federation (AIFF) is all set to recommend Indian national football team captain Sunil Chhetri’s name for the Rajeev Gandhi Khel Ratna award. Relevant documents for his nomination are yet to be submitted, an official told ANI.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had extended the deadline for sending the nominations from June 21 for the National Sports Awards 2021.

Khel Ratna is India’s highest sporting honour and in 2020, for the first time in history, five athletes including Rohit Sharma, Manika Batra, Vinesh Phogat, Rani Rampal and Mariyappan Phangavelue received the award.

India women ODI and Test captain Mithali Raj and men’s offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin will reportedly be recommended by the BCCI for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award.

More to follow…

