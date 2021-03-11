Sunil Chhetri Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Says He Feels 'Fine' and Continues to Recover

Bengaluru FC and Indian men’s football team captain Sunil Chhetri has announced that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is now on the path to recovery. Chhetri shared with his fans that he feels alright and hopes to be back to the football pitch as soon as possible. He also reminded people to continue to be careful and take all the safety precautions against Covid-19.

“In a not-so-happy update, I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. In better news, I feel fine as I continue my recovery from the virus and should be back on a football pitch soon. No better time to keep reminding everyone to continue taking all the safety precautions always,” Chhetri tweeted.

Chhetri is part of the preliminary squad announced by national team head coach Igor Stimac for a couple of friendlies at the end of this month. India are set to play Oman on March 25 and UAE on March 29 in Dubai.

Bengaluru FC also have their preliminary stage fixture in the AFC Cup 2021 against an undecided opponent on April 14.