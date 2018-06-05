Sunil Chhetri is presently one of most intelligent footballers: Former Indian Footballer

Former Indian footballer, Ghaus Mohammed has praised the performance of Indian Football team against Kenya. Mohammed went on to appreciate the kind of game exhibited by the Indian skipper, Sunil Chhetri. He said, "Sunil is one of the intelligent players of this game in India. His positioning skills are outstanding."

Mohammed also appreciated the way people came in numbers to witness the match in Mumbai after Chhetri's video went viral on social media. Under his leadership, India beat Kenya by 3-0 on June 3.