Sunil Chhetri is Hoping Football Becomes More Popular in India Post FIFA U-17 World Cup

New Delhi: There has been a big hope that has hanged around the hosting of the FIFA U-17 World Cup which India did very successfully not long ago. The hope has been around the rise of popularity of football in India and even though India lost all their matches in the World Cup, the buzz around the tournament made sure that the sport captured the imagination of the footy fans in the country.

Meanwhile, star India player Sunil Chhetri hopes the country will build on the massive popularity generated by the World Cup. “Massive, the kind of popularity, the kind of interest generated (about football) by the World Cup is massive, I hope we build on it. It is one thing to have a tournament and more important thing to build on it, so I just hope as nation we build on it,” he told reporters on sidelines of the Indian Sports Honours held here.

India successfully hosted the FIFA U17 World Cup last month, with games played at six cities and Kolkata hosting the final. England emerged victorious in the tournament.

The 33-year-old football player also said that the goal scored by India U-17 player, Jaekson Singh, was a good one. (With PTI inputs)