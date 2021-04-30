Sunil Chhetri Hands Over Twitter Account to ‘Real-Life Captains’

The Indian national football team captain, Sunil Chhetri, on Friday said that he is giving his Twitter account access to 'real-life captains' so that they could share critical information for COVID-19 patients.

In a 57-second video posted on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) website, the striker, who is also the Bengaluru FC captain, said, "There are some real-life captains who are doing some extraordinary and phenomenal work (in the battle against the pandemic). They give me hope and a lot of motivation, and I want to join them."

Together, now more than ever. pic.twitter.com/jlJcsAqAvz — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) April 29, 2021

"I want to give the access of my Twitter account to a few of these captains, so that important information can be amplified and reach as many people as possible. I am on your team," the 36-year-old added.

Chhetri -- who had tested Covid positive last month and had returned to guide Bengaluru FC to a 5-0 win against Nepal's Tribhuvan Army FC in an AFC Cup match on April 14 -- also urged fellow citizens to contribute in whichever way possible to help those in need.

To begin with, Chhetri gave TNM reporter Prajwal access to his Twitter account to share information on resources in Bengaluru and Karnataka.

The first takeover will be by @prajwalmanipal, who is a journalist with @thenewsminute in Bengaluru, and is doing some phenomenal work on the ground to aid with verified resources and leads in what are difficult times for all of us. — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) April 29, 2021

Plasma Donors: Directory managed by volunteers working with Karnataka government: https://t.co/qOs03AqZJV



Plasma therapy resources on this document: https://t.co/HYaDOtNPdE - PB — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) April 30, 2021

Private labs offering sample collection at home for COVID-19 tests in Bengaluru:



> Energon Health +916361290329



> Manipal Hospital, Jayanagar +919731544331



> Central Lab, Richmond Circle +919513695434



> MS Labs, Whitefield +919242247559



> Orange Health +919008111144 ‐ PB — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) April 30, 2021

Steps to access a hospital bed in Bengaluru:



> Call 1912 or 108.

> Call zonal level BBMP helplines.

> Reach out to volunteers. Give details of the patient including SRF ID and BU number.

> Check BBMP dashboard - https://t.co/ADJsxE3Uq5 and call up hospitals individually. - PB — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) April 29, 2021

