Sunil Arora takes charge as new Chief Election Commissioner of India

Sunil Arora took charge as the newly appointed Chief Election Commissioner after his predecessor OP Rawat stepped down from his office on Saturday. Arora was appointed as the 23rd Chief Election Commissioner of India by President Ram Nath Kovind. An aviation expert, Arora will oversee the 2019 general election. Besides the Lok Sabha elections, he will also be responsible for the assembly elections in various states, scheduled to be held next year.