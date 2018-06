Veteran actor Suniel Shetty took his fitness up a notch off late and now his name can be considered among the top fit actors in Bollywood. Shetty has been promoting 'Mission Fit India' for quite sometime now and has been frequently updating about fitness and well being on his social media. On film front, he is committed towards 'Hera Phera 3' that will go on floors only by the end of this year.