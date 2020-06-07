SundayVibes Trend on Twitter: Watch Out What Netizens Are Sharing on June 7

Hello Sunday! The best day of the week is here. Although on second thought, it is no different than any other day amid the lockdown. The world is currently braving the coronavirus pandemic and that has made people around the world stay back home to avoid social gathering and curb the COVID-19 spread. But social distancing doesn't mean social media distancing and even though you are not able to leave the house, we will bring all the happenings around the world at your fingertips via this live blog. While 2020 is not leaving any stones unturned in terms of bringing in back to back bad news, Twitteratti is able to wake up every day with positivity. Inspirational and motivations posts and hashtags are doing rounds on the internet. Along with #GoodMorning, #Happy Morning and #SundayMorning, netizens are spreading positive vibes with encouraging posts via GIFs and videos.

Also Read | Coronavirus Outbreak: India Has Overtaken Spain to Become 5th Worst-Hit Nation by COVID-19 Pandemic, Says Johns Hopkins University

Today people are sharing their thoughts under #Sundayfeelings, #SundayVibes #SundayMotivation. It is National Cancer Survivors Day today and Twitter is all about positivity and motivating posts. It is also National Chocolate Ice Cream Day (USA) and World Food Safety Day so there are ample infographics shared by netizens celebrating the days. For desi Indians, it is World Poha Day today and people can't resist posting pictures of their favourite homemade breakfast.

On this live blog, we are set to update you with everything that is trending around you at your fingertips. The day has just begun and these are just the initial trends but we promise to bring to you heartwarming stories and new memes. We will keep you updated everything that is grabbing eyeballs online. So stay tuned with us to know more on the trending topics, viral videos and funny memes of the day. Have a happy Sunday!

Also Read | Odisha: Migrant Labourer Forced to Stay in Jungle After Being Denied Entry to Quarantine Centre And His Village at Behrampur