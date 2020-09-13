Video of Dog Playing With His Pup Goes Viral: Trending Topics, Viral Videos & Funny Memes of The Day

Good morning folks! It's a Sunday and are you resting or are you working? Then we have some Sunday motivation and thoughts to share with everyone. Sunday Thoughts and Motivation are trending on Twitter. #Sundayfeelings, #SundayVibes, #SundayMotivation are trending online with positivity and motivating posts. Sunday morning sees people sharing their weekend pictures as well on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media.

September 13 marks the celebration of International Chocolate Day in the US. It is also the observance of National Grandparents Day here. So related messages and images are likely to trend online. The other days being celebrated today are National Pet Memorial Day, National Peanut Day, Uncle Sam Day among other observances. If any of these days or celebratory wishes, messages, quotes are shared online we will get them all here. Positive Thinking Day, Defy Superstition Day are also celebrated today. National Celiac Disease Awareness Day is also marked on September 13.

Social media is a great place for everyone to connect. People instantly share everything online, be it their own funny video or a meme they can't stop laughing over. Also with a couple of hashtags, it is easier to know what is trending around the world. At the end of the day, we might have Monday blues posts creeping as the weekend comes to an end. Stay tuned to this section where we will try and cover funny posts, pictures, viral videos and GIFs that are amusing everyone. So stay tuned with us and have a Happy Sunday!

