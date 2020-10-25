Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

Inside Track: Still Recovering

In this week's dose of political gossip, Coomi Kapoor, in her column for The Indian Express, tells us how Amit Shah has been advised by his wife to take a break, the BJP has changed tactics vis-a-vis Nitish Kumar, the TRP scam issue is quite entirely political, and also how the Congress it handling the 'G-23'. What is that? Read to find out.

"The Congress high command’s game plan is to divide the ‘G-23’, the nickname for all those who signed the letter to Sonia Gandhi calling for party elections and introspection. Mukul Wasnik was pointedly favoured. So much so that when Rahul Gandhi went to Hathras to protest and was informed that only five persons could accompany him, he dropped Randeep Surjewala in favour of Wasnik. Jitin Prasada is another who was hastily mollified. While some UP office bearers called for his expulsion, UPCC chief Ajay Kumar Lallu looked the other way." - Coomi Kapoor in The Indian ExpressBoycott Channels That Spread Prejudice, Hate

Tired of hate-driven television news? Well, while we wait for corporate to do their part and stop advertising on these platforms, we can do our bit and just stop watching these channels, says Karan Thapar in his piece for The Hindustan Times.

"All we have to do is stop watching the channels. This should not be difficult because many of us profess to dislike them. So if you really don’t approve, don’t switch them on. It’s literally as simple as that. Now, if we stop watching, corporations will have an additional reason to stop advertising. It’s our eyeballs they’re after but if we’re watching something else, the advertisers are also likely to relocate." - Karan Thapar in The Times Of IndiaThe Muted Must Unmute Themselves

In his column for The Indian Express, P. Chidambaram talks about various social indicators in Bihar to explain how harsh economic conditions have rendered the people of the state voiceless. Stating that the upcoming elections in the state will see the electorate vote either for or against incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Chidambaram says that the time has come for the hard-working people of Bihar to "unmute" themselves.

"It is pretty clear that the people of Bihar will vote either for or against Mr Nitish Kumar. Mr Kumar was a product of the JP movement and a socialist to boot. It was believed he was thoroughly secular and would fight the rise of Mr Narendra Modi. When he first became chief minister, he seemed to have restored law and order and to be genuinely committed to development. All that changed in July 2017 when he gave up his opposition to Mr Modi, broke the coalition government with RJD, joined hands with BJP and continued as chief minister, this time as the head of a NDA government. Since then, he has identified himself less with the people of Bihar and more with Mr Modi in order to sustain himself in office. That would be pardonable if he had lifted Bihar a few rungs higher on the economic ladder. On the contrary, the state has slided." - P. Chidambaram in The Indian ExpressBihar: What We know, What We Don’t Know

If you need a primer on the upcoming Bihar elections, this piece by Chanakya for The Hindustan Times. From an election that once seemed like it was going to be a clear win for the Nitish Kumar-BJP alliance, it has now become a complex and open contest, writes Chanakya.

"From being widely seen as a straightforward contest, where the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the return of Nitish Kumar as chief minister (CM) were but certain, the Bihar election has become a far more complex, and an open contest. This is because of a range of factors — the diminished popularity of the CM, a churn in the existing social equations, uncertainty about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the possible emergence of a younger leader, and possible rifts within the ruling alliance." - Chanakya in The Hindustan TimesDealing With Islamism

The news of Samuel Paty, a teacher in France who was beheaded by a Russian Islamist for a lesson he taught in school, did not make headlines in India. But, the country has a lot to learn from how the French dealt with the incident, opines Tavleen Singh, in her column of The Indian Express.