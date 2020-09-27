Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

Fooling All the People All the Time

Like demonetisation and the economic mismanagement since 2017, the two farm Bills that will become law will debilitate the Indian farming community and the agricultural economy, writes P Chidambaram in The Indian Express. While the government needs to be establishing thousands of markets in the country and stipulating that in every transaction in the market, a price not less than MSP is paid, the Modi government has weakened the safety net (of MSP) and diluted public procurement.

Farmers are protesting on the streets because they fear that the MSP will be done away with. State governments are worried that Public Procurement and PDS will be jeopardised. Once the three pillars of food security are undermined, the food security system that is being created under the National Food Security Act, 2013, will collapse. The Modi government’s laws do not create thousands of alternative markets. Instead, they will allow contract farming and open the door for the entry of corporates and, eventually, cartels. Against such powerful purchasers, the small/medium farmers would not have equal bargaining or contracting power and the convoluted dispute resolution mechanism, under the new laws, will ruin the farmer.

Five Factors Which Could Shape the Bihar Poll Results

The probability of the NDA suffering a setback in the 2020 elections is far lower than what it was in 2015, writes Chanakya. In a column in Hindustan Times, he explains how part of the Muslim vote bank can return to a JD(U)-led NDA again, how the pandemic will affect voter turnout and if the economic stress will translate into anti-incumbency.

The state has also suffered among the biggest shocks to remittances due to the high share of migrant workers in its population. A 2018 World Bank paper by Gaurav Nayyar and Kyoung Yang Kim found that migrant remittances had a share of 35% in Bihar’s gross state domestic product (GSDP) and positively affected consumption at the household level. While the central government has made a host of pre-poll announcements, regarding development projects in the state, nothing radical was done on the welfare front. Will these factors generate tailwinds for anti-incumbency? We will only know the answer on 10 November.

Farm Laws to Bring More Freedom, and Better Prices

S A AiyAr clarifies fake news associated with the farm Bills saying freedom will not mean the end of government procurement at MSPs. He suggests in his column in The Times of India that the way forward is for groups of farmers to strike contracts with agro-processors as contract farming will create scale economies for farmers and ensure a minimum price.

Some politicians think government procurement of all farm produce at a high price is the solution. However, global experience shows that if the government-guaranteed price is above international levels, this will induce a glut for which there is neither domestic nor foreign demand. The European Union used to have high farm support prices that created mountains of unsold meat and butter and lakes of milk, which were ultimately sold at a huge loss to the Soviet Union. Now the EU has shifted mainly to direct income support for farmers.

Inside Track: Missing in Action

Coomi Kapoor writes in The Indian Express on the Congress party re-organisation, where Mukul Wasnik was appointed to the powerful six-member committee which takes decisions in Sonia’s absence, how the involvement of Enforcement Directorate in the case of journalist Rajeev Sharma, could go the Sushant case way, Rajesh Khullar, Principal Secretary to the Haryana Chief Minister has been selected as Executive Director of the World Bank, how the young recruits of IPAC have been responsible for controversial tweets and how the short Monsoon Session of Parliament saw several prominent MPs missing.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared in the two Houses briefly at the beginning and end of the Session. Amit Shah stayed away throughout because of health reasons. Rahul Gandhi sought leave of absence to accompany his mother for her much-delayed annual check-up to the US. Sonia Gandhi’s appointment with doctors was fixed in advance and Priyanka Vadra could not escort her mother since she was in quarantine after a domestic help in her household contracted Covid-19. Other missing MPs included Manmohan Singh, Ambika Soni, P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal and Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.