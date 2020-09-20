Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

What Bihar Will Tell us About National Politics

Explaining how Bihar’s assembly elections have been a giveaway to national trends in politics, Chanakya writes in Hindustan Times how the upcoming polls in the state, in the middle of a pandemic, ‘will offer us a slice of the mood of citizens’.

The author outlines four significant ways in which we will understand the political landscape of the country. The first reason of the four are as follows:

One, it is the first state-wide election in the wake of the pandemic, and there are new Election Commission guidelines to govern the nature of campaigning, polling, and counting. Elections demand direct interface with citizens, while the pandemic demands the least contact with citizens. Will the new system work? Will it come at the cost of equity and access? Will it cause a rupture in the ties between party leaders and party workers, and between parties and candidates and the voters? Will it accelerate the transition to digital-based politics and what form will this take? These questions are crucial because other state elections, in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, are scheduled for next year — and they will probably have to adopt the same model.

Why Yogi is Wrong About the Mughals

In his column for Hindustan Times, Karan Thapar argues why he feels that Mughal emperor Akbar was the greatest rule of India. This is in context of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s comment from last week, where he said, ‘’how can our heroes be Mughals?”

Although I don’t know Yogi, I’ll go one step further. I suspect his question reveals either prejudice or ignorance, possibly both. If I’m right, this not only is unfortunate and unbecoming in a chief minister, but compounds his arrogance. And so to my answer. The greatest of our rulers is the Mughal emperor Akbar or, to use his full name, Abu’l Fath Jalal-ud-din Muhammad Akbar. I know many consider the Mauryan emperor Ashoka, who ruled 18 centuries earlier, Akbar’s equal or, possibly, heroically superior but I disagree. Akbar was not responsible for 100,000 deaths at Kalinga.

Promise Broken, States Broke

In his column in The Indian Express, P Chidambaram argues why the central government should have exhibited greater statesmanship while dealing with state governments regarding the collection of the Goods and Services Tax in the middle of a raging pandemic. Calling the ‘two options’ that the centre has given states to borrow ‘an act of deceit’, the former finance says the states are right to reject it.

The obligation to compensate the states was written in the law. The mechanism to raise the funds to provide the compensation was the GST Compensation Fund. The mechanism was in aid of the obligation, not that the obligation was subject to the mechanism — a point conveniently ignored by the Finance Minister and her officials.

The Importance of Chandra Bhan Prasad

Suraj Yengde, author of Caste Matters, dedicates his column in The Indian Express to his predecessor, Chandra Bhan Prasad. Describing his as a ‘shining thought leader,’ Yengde argues how Prasad ‘was our man, dressed in a soigné suit, sharp black tie and handsomely combed hair,’ who gave the community a reason to feel proud and assured.

His reasoning for a capitalist solution was his active position against the twice-born Left and Sangh. Both these cronies are united in keeping the position of Dalits permanent subordinate. He was cognizant that American imperialism was going to hit vulnerable Dalits, but what would a landless Dalit labourer think of his landlord who has been tormenting him for generations? “What could be a happier moment for Dalits than witnessing the total collapse of farmers (landlords) who do not pay minimum wages and humiliate Dalits in their day-to-day life?” Those ruling classes of India did not democratise resources such as education. Thus, he advised Dalits to “pray for the collapse of desi industrialists”.

Internet Platforms Can’t be Allowed to Monetise Hate

In his column for The Times of India, Swaminathan Aiyar discusses the use of the internet in the context of the Netflix documentary ‘Social Dilemma.’ Calling it a compulsory viewing for Indians, he says it explains why hate speech and communal falsehood has spread in India.