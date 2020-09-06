Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

After Pranab, Another fit Candidate for Bharat Ratna Would be Manmohan

Sagarika Ghose in her latest piece for the Times of India states how former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is the ideal candidate to receive the Bharat Ratna after Pranab Mukherjee.

She cites some of the highlights of Singh’s progressive policies that shaped India’s financial infrastructure highlighting how the Budget of 1991 was a defining moment for independent India. She points out that to deny Manmohan Singh the country’s highest civilian award would be unfair to someone whose accomplishments far outweigh the failings.

"Nor was Manmohan-economics just about berserk, glitzy urban consumerism. Between 2006 and 2016, during and immediately after the decade when Singh was prime minister, India lifted 271 million out of poverty, according to the UN. Today, several of the pro-poor schemes pushed (and hectically publicised) by the Modi government — Aadhaar card, financial inclusion, MNREGA — draw directly from the Singh years." - Sagarika Ghose in The Times of IndiaWe Must Ask Tough Questions About Facebook’s Role. But Problem of Freedom, Civility, Censorship Goes Deeper

Weighing in on the much talked about Facebook controversy, Pratap Bhanu Mehta, in his column for The Indian Express, says that we need to ask tough questions about Facebook’s role in the eliminating hate speech from its platform, the spread of fake news on its platform and how the political views of some of its key officials in India need to be brought under the spotlight. He points out how Facebook posses a great power which needs to be regulated.

"While the stated political partisanship of Facebook officials is coming under scrutiny, the irony is that the manifest political partisanship of public officials is going unchallenged. It is, for instance, remarkable how many serving IAS officers now don’t just disseminate government schemes, but openly violate norms of civil service neutrality, without repercussions. Even in official circles, where non-partisanship was appropriate, the norm has been eroded. So why pretend to be surprised if it is eroded in companies currying government favour? The deeper question is this: Is the price of maintaining consistent credibility a forbearance that allows one to maintain a strict boundary between the public role and private or political views. Can this separation be made in an age where literally the boundary between public and private is breached every time you tweet or post?" - Pratap Bhanu Mehta in The Indian Express377 Anniversary is a Chance to Celebrate the Happy Gay Stories

To celebrate the second anniversary of India’s historic judgement to repeal Section 377 and decriminalizing homosexuality, Sandip Roy, in his latest column for the Times of India talks about how the movement has come further than any of the people in the LGBTQ community would have imagined.

He also highlights some of the problems the community experiences even today and how homophobia is prevalent in a society with increased and more assertive gay visibility.

"The Section 377 verdict finally gave us the chance to celebrate queer lives beyond the stereotypes of the mincing comic, the angst-ridden victim, the wistful lover pining in silence. We’ve come a long way from the faux-gay jokes of Dostana to the family rom-com Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and the wedding-planner in Made in Heaven, a man who is unapologetically gay yet not defined by his sexuality. The verdict also freed companies who wanted to do right by their LGBTQ employees but felt circumscribed by Section 377 being the law of the land. " - Sandip Roy in the Times of IndiaA Surreal Week

Tavleen Singh in her piece for The Indian Express elaborates how PM Modi has concentrated mostly on political matters rather focusing on some of the financial problems of the country. She also counters Modi’s view of how India is currently not a good place to do business as highlighted by the Finance Minister.

Tavleen also criticises the media of how it has turned the heartbreaking death of a talented young star into a tawdry circus shifting focus from the terrible state of the economy and other pivotal matters.

"The surreal element of this awful news is that the Prime Minister then addressed the US-India Strategic Partnership and said all was well. He urged investors to bring their money to India because of the boundless opportunities for investment that exist. He said, “You have a government that believes in delivering results. A government for which ease of living is as important as ease of doing business.” The truth is that neither is living easy nor doing business. Modi seems oblivious to what his Finance Minister has publicly admitted. Things were bad, she said, but what had happened was ‘an act of God’." - Tavleen Singh in The Indian ExpressThe Worst Affected Economy