Sunday View: The Best Opinion Reads Curated Just For You

Always a good idea to start your Sunday with some political gossip, and who better to bring it to you than veteran journalist, Coomi Kapoor. In this week's column for The Indian Express, Kapoor talks about Rajnath Singh's sudden visibility in the government that makes him prone to becoming a scapegoat, rifts between Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and alliance partner, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, over the former's decision to outsource administration to the bureaucracy, the indomitable position of IAS officer VK Pandian in the Odisha government and finally, the "advisory" issued by Delhi's India International Centre to keep out members above 60, when that is the average for most of its members!

"At the start of Modi 2.0, Amit Shah as Home Minister projected a larger than life image. But in February this year, Shah seemed to have gone on a temporary hiatus and Singh did most of the talking on behalf of the government, whether on the lockdown, the migrant problem, the India-China confrontation or India-Nepal relations. Political observers were surprised that Singh was even included in the Group of Ministers on the Covid-19 crisis. By virtue of his seniority, Singh automatically chaired the key committee, though epidemic management falls under the Home Ministry. Singh may be politically far more relevant today than before, but the danger of being pushed upwards is that he can also be a convenient scapegoat." - Coomi Kapoor in The Indian ExpressHow To Survive Cut-Throat Bollywood? The Best Advice Came From Rahman

The death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a seemingly successful and "happy" young man, has put not just Bollywood, but all of India into a tizzy, raising questions on mental health and the toxic culture many say Bollywood perpetuates. In this column for The Times Of India, Chetan Bhagat shares some tips on how to survive Bollywood or any other hyper-competitive industry, with a little snippet of advice from the one and only, AR Rahman.

"No matter how strong you are mentally, if you go all-in into the Bollywood pond, you are at massive risk. This also applies to all non-Bollywood workaholics working in hyper-competitive industries out there. Learn to diversify your life. You may love your work, but make sure you are not just about your work alone. Your health, family, hobbies, old friends may lack the glamour and beauty of Bollywood. However, they can be extremely comforting and create a lot more happiness in your life. The best advice I ever got on how to navigate Bollywood came from the reticent A R Rahman, who I have had the honour of meeting once in my life. When I told him Bollywood was scaring me, he said “Bollywood is like a beautiful pond. However, it has crocodiles in it. Hence, it’s OK to stand in a corner and take a bath. Do not fully swim in it. One foot in, one foot out, always.”" - Chetan Bhagat in The Times Of IndiaCovid-19 Will Deepen Divisions In Society

In his column for The Hindustan Times Karan Thapar talks about how there are two Indias that are trying to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The first India is that of the privileged that channel their fear of the disease by staying indoors and protected from poor who are ironically considered to be "carriers" for a disease brought by the rich from foreign lands. The other India is the one that is out on the streets with face-mask and shields hoping that the virus won't attack them. The lived differences between these two Indias is set to cause deeper divisions in society, Thapar says.

"It’s that fear that explains calls by resident welfare associations not to permit domestic staff. At the very least this is ironic. The well-off, who travel abroad, brought the virus to India but, now that it’s spread, they view the poor and disadvantaged compatriots as threats to their safety. So, for them, it’s become two Indias — the supposedly special one at home, where no one is permitted, and the wider one outdoors, where everyone is feared and the poor are avoided." - Karan Thapar in The Hindustan TimesThe Diplomatic Dance For The Horseshoe Table

A big international win for India recently was the country's election to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) where it will serve a two-year term from January 2021. This is India's eighth time as a part of the Security Council. In this piece for The Hindustan Times, former ambassador Manjeev S Puri talks about the various discussions and banter that took place during the vote for the UNSC. If you're interested in diplomacy, you'd be surprised to know that sometimes a country's vote for another country depends on which car the former's President is driving.