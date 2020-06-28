Sunday View: The Best Opinion Reads Curated Just for You

Do You See Green Shoots?

P Chidambaram predicts a recession in 2020-21 which could be up to -5 per cent due to fear of COVID-19 and the cost of hospitalisation. In a column in The Indian Express, he writes that while agriculture will do well, travel, tourism, airlines, bus transport, hospitality, hotel industry, consumer durables, construction, exports, are languishing.

Almost alone, the MoF predicts a V-shaped recovery. Down 5 per cent in 2020-21 and up 5 per cent in 2021-22 may appear to be a recovery, but it is not. Only when total output (GDP) exceeds the total output of 2019-20 will that be considered a recovery, and that may not happen until 2022-23. If the MoF is so sanguine, why does it not predict positive GDP growth in 2020-21? The MoF dare not!

Chinese Checkers

Tavleen Singh asks why the National Security Advisor and the first Chief of Defence Staff are not doing their job of briefing the country about the hostilities with China, and instead BJP spokespersons are speaking for the government. In a column in The Indian Express she urges people to demand answers and believes we did not ask enough questions after 26/11, Pulwama attack, abrogation of article 370 in Kashmir and so we still are unaware of who attacked us and their intentions.

It is my considered opinion that a powerful economy is our greatest weapon against both our main enemies. China is ruled by a totalitarian dictator who knows this well. So he got the Dynasty to submit and then lulled Modi into a false sense of security by agreeing to all those picturesque but futile summits. At that first one, even as he shared a Gujarati swing with Modi, Chinese troops entered Ladakh for what then seemed like a picnic. They now come with much more ugly intentions. It is unfortunate that our response has so far been surprise and not strategy.

Alone With COVID-19

Mukul Kesavan talks all about his experience of contracting coronavirus, how he battled it in self-isolation and was constantly in the fear of being sent to an institutional quarantine in a column in The Telegraph. Being grateful for the fact that the illness didn't go beyond a bad fever for a 60-year-old, he writes how he felt like a student, the day he was stamped by South Delhi Municipal Corporation stating he had completed his days in isolation.

I was lucky. My encounter with the novel coronavirus felt like a low-temperature flu that went on for a bit. Three days after I tested positive and on the eleventh day after the fever began, it broke. I spent another fortnight in the study counting off the days to the 23rd. Four days short of that date there was another alarm: Delhi’s lieutenant governor overruled Arvind Kejriwal’s government and ordered that all home isolating patients be quarantined in public facilities. The order was duly notified and for a day I relived a re-heated nightmare: the prospect of serving out the rest of my sentence as a guest of the State. I shouldn’t have worried; this was history repeating itself as farce. The Lt. Governor backed off and I settled into my study again.

Lords and the Ladies

Upala Sen writes about how for the first time in the history of England's 233-year-old Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), a woman --Former England captain Clare Connor -- has been named president. She recounts in The Telegraph about how for the past many decades women have been denied even membership, by stating that the grounds is a men's only space.

A member said post the vote, “I think it's a good thing that there is still somewhere where males can be without females. Women can be a little irritating...” But this time, the MCC earned a rap from the then PM Tony Blair and the sports minister and bad press too. So what did it do? It distributed a questionnaire to members to try to establish the exact reasons why many of them objected to female membership. Some of the stated objections were --- rattling of teacups, the clicking of knitting needles, the possibility of breastfeeding in the pavilion. Later that year, after yet another members’ meeting, Heyhoe-Flint and nine other women were granted honorary life membership of the MCC. And in 1999, five women cricketers were invited to apply to the club to become full playing members.

Oh That Line, It Has Been Crossed!