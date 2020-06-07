Sunday View: The Best Opinion Reads Curated Just for You

The Last Socialist?

Meghnad Desai reminisces about George Fernandes, who was brave to lead the railway workers’ national strike which infuriated Indira Gandhi who imposed Emergency, which he also stood up against. If he were alive or someone like him held the torch to lead the way in today’s ‘sorry state of India,’ he writes in The Indian Express, the plight of migrant informal sector workers would not have been so tragic.

Early on, the package announced made sure that the public sector and government employees would be protected. Dearness allowances postponed but not reduced. No one thought of the millions outside the ‘Socialist enclave.’ Indeed, in discussing the plight of the economy even last July in the First Budget of the new government, there was more worry about boosting sales of Maruti cars, providing credit to the middle class to buy consumer durables, and cutting corporation taxes and income taxes for the minority who pay it. If the total amount in Non-Performing Assets of public sector banks had been distributed to the crores too poor to pay income-tax, let alone afford a loan from the nationalised banks, their life would have improved. Banks were not nationalised to benefit the poor.

A Letter From Bharat

Tavleen Singh writes in The Indian Express about how media fails to cover so many important stories if the crisis is not in a metro or a prominent city, thus ignoring the extreme impact felt by rural India. She writes that while media can push for immediate solutions, the press has been insensitive to the problems faced by majority of the Indians.

n the aftermath of the cyclone, without phones, emails and digital newspapers, I have found time to dwell on the absurdity of political leaders and high officials sitting in distant cities deciding the future of people who live in what can only be described as another country. I have always sneered at the distinction people make between India and Bharat but have discovered the hard way that the distinction is real. And, now I have to end because the Internet has returned on account of some ‘jugaad’ by my local service provider but he tells me he is not sure how long it will stay. It really is time for our politicians and high officials to rediscover what life is like in the backwaters of the ‘real India.’

A Mouthful of Hate

The news of a pregnant elephant that died in Kerala, after she ate a fruit that was stuffed with explosives, allegedly left by some locals, has got rumour mills working overtime spreading misinformation. Upala Sen writes in Hindustan Times about how instead of just empathy and compassion, politicians and people resorted to bicker over geography, demography and other nitty-gritty details.

The explosion and death elicited blame, more blame, FIRs to counter the blame. Then came the hackers, followed by the who’s who, avenging spirits all. The spins continued and fake news of other holier and equally injured animals was shared many times over. Hate sputtered and social media crackled. The air swirled with words like “nab”, “punish”, “arrest”, and the Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar insisted that it is not in Indian culture to feed firecrackers and kill.

What Wasn’t Written

Sankarshan Thakur writes that PM Modi in his letter to Indians upon completion of one year in his second tenure, has missed out to mention about the not-very achchhe din, how lies and prejudice has been fed to the people, pellet-gunned Kashmir, autonomy of the Election Commission and the banking system, how a terror-accused is now a Parliamentarian and discrimination based on food, faith, religion and caste. He writes in The Telegraph about how this has led to a toxic propaganda that has created so much disinformation that is of ‘both Nazi and Soviet grade.’

It does not tell you how small all of that has rendered India’s perception abroad. It does not tell you the poor notice the ruling confederacy routinely earns for its bully mien. It does not tell you how pitifully friendless India has become in its own neighbourhood, and how ineffectual. It does not tell you that hyper-chested ultra-nationalism has not secured the nation’s borders any more than they were; the fabled stare was of dubious effect, it scared nobody off their bellicose intentions along our frontiers. Not the Pakistanis. Not the Chinese. Not the Nepalese. There are far too many things that letter does not tell you than there is space to accommodate here. It does not, for instance, tell you of the inept and heartless handling of the health and humanitarian crisis which has now risen to our gills. But that story is on the front pages.