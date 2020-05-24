Sunday View: The Best Opinion Reads Curated Just for You

Spend, Borrow, Monetise

P Chidambaram points out in The Indian Express that India’s economic crisis had become severe even before the coronavirus pandemic hit. The model he advocates is fiscal stimulus, that is to spend more. The need of the hour is a new budget that is much higher that the present one and this additional money can be borrowed and part of the fiscal deficit has to be monetised, he suggests.

A recession will mean greater unemployment (it is already at 24 per cent), a longer wait for job-seeking youth, lower wages and incomes, less consumption, more morbidity and more poverty. The defining image of India in 2020 will be the migrant worker, a hard working person supporting oneself and one’s family and just above the poverty line, who, reduced to being without work/job, without cash, without a shelter and without food, was forced to trudge hundreds of kilometres, sometimes with children, desperate to go back to his ‘home’, even if it meant reaching home only to die.

Nothing to Celebrate

Just days ahead of the anniversary of the first year of Narendra Modi’s second term in office, Tavleen Singh looks back to say that there is very little to celebrate. In a column in The Indian Express, she writes that his regime moved from an agenda of economic priorities to turning India into a Hindu Rashtra. By robbing Kashmir of its special status by removing Article 370, the Muslims have been made to understand that their position in the country is lower than that of Hindus, she writes.

As the lockdowns begin to be lifted, they will reveal an economic crisis of grim proportions. If the poorest of our citizens have suffered the most, the richest have also seen their businesses badly damaged. Those in the middle, who survive from what they can earn from small businesses and from jobs in various service industries, have been reduced to a state of penury. The Prime Minister tried in his latest address to the nation to revive the dream of the 21st century being India’s century and promised reforms that would make this dream a reality.

The Economic Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed the weak spots in the economy and it is the poor, elderly, minorities, daily wage workers and women who have borne the bulk of the economic pain, writes Meghnad Desai. In a column in The Indian Express, he suggests that India could increase the GDP by a quarter by encouraging local industries or work from home to harness women’s energy and eventually bringing back workers to their jobs with free rail and bus travel.

The pandemic will depart in three or four months. But in each country, it has highlighted the weak spots in the economy. No surprise that the poor, the elderly, the ethnic minorities, the daily wage worker and women have borne the bulk of the economic pain as income growth rates have gone negative. Forget growth rates of even 4%; income will go down for a while before it comes up. India’s weak spot was found by the millions of workers in the informal urban economy. Seventy years of planning concentrated on creating a protected formal sector for 10% of workers with protection, plus another 10% of public bureaucrats and politicians. No plan generated enough growth to absorb the growing population.

Cleaner, and Now Cheaper: Solar Power Beats Coal

S A Aiyer rejoices at how with the latest auction for 400 MW of solar power, the bulk of future power generation can be solar without subsidies henceforth, which means a standstill in emissions of carbon dioxide, sulphur and other pollutants. In a column in The Times of India, he writes that the solution to the high rate of interest borne by Indian solar companies, is negotiation of massive loans from the World Bank to Power Finance Corporation and Rural Electrification Corporation.

World Bank loans to India can be repayable over 19 years with a 5-year moratorium and interest at LIBOR (now just 0.17% in dollars) plus 1.4%. Small loans are also available from the Bank’s Clean Technology Fund and IFC, the Bank’s private sector lending arm. But past Bank loans have been less than $100 million – peanuts for a solar industry that now needs billions. The Bank should step up solar lending hugely.Problem: this could hit limits on Bank lending to any one country. So, it can be supplemented by Bank’s power to guarantee commercial loans to the private sector, a power grossly underutilised. That can slash the interest rate. New Institutions like the BRICS Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank can be tapped too.

Story continues