Sunday View: The Best Opinion Reads Curated Just for You

Dragon Invites Elephant to Dance

The current standoff between India and China, P Chidambaram writes in The Indian Express, will not be aggravated into a full-blown war as both countries are grappling with the COVID-19 crisis and fear an economic recession in 2020-21. Both India and China have been militarily stronger since 1962 when they first clashed over the McMohan line.

He argues that Prime Minister Modi and President Xi do not share a warm personal relationship. Their negotiations have been restricted to matters of trade between two countries and China does not even recognise India’s rights over the territory India claims its own.

But this tension, Chidambaram writes, will only benefit PM Modi who has received the full support of the government till now and will continue to have that back-up even on this matter.

Besides, while China may be confident that it is militarily stronger in 2020 than in 1962, China knows that India is also militarily stronger in 2020 than in 1962. Unlike 1962, a war between the two countries in 2020 will not throw up a clear winner. China experts are agreed that whatever be the motivation for China’s recent actions, it cannot be to start a full-fledged war with India.

Holding Gandhi to Sensibilities of Today

Meghnad Desai writes in The Indian Express about how criticism against Mahatma Gandhi has not yet stopped even after his death, 72 years ago.

The majority of the criticism comes amid the Black Lives Matter movement as Gandhi distinguished between the native Africans and those who had come from India as merchants during the Zulu rebellion in South Africa where Gandhi had volunteered to create an Indian Ambulance Corps on the British side.

Despite the fact Gandhi led an anti-imperialist struggle in India, his critics expect Gandhi to have stood against the oppressors and fight for the rights of a section of people even a hundred years ago, writes Desai.

As in every criticism of Gandhi, the evidence is in his own words which are cited by his critics. The principal criticism is that during the Zulu rebellion in South Africa, Gandhi volunteered to create an Indian Ambulance Corps on the British side. In fact, the Corps was asked to rescue and nurse injured Zulus who would have been neglected otherwise. The injured Zulus showed gratitude by gestures but neither could speak the other’s language. The argument is Gandhi should have joined the Zulus’ fight. Gandhi distinguished between the native Africans and those who had come from India as merchants or indentured labourers. Gandhi’s fight was to assert the rights of Indians, whom Queen Victoria had promised equal treatment with all her imperial subjects in her Declaration of 1858.

No More Mistakes Please

After rumours that Home Minister Amit Shah is no longer PM Modi’s favourite after mishandling of several domestic issues, Shah is back with a series of stage-managed TV interviews, writes Tavleen Singh in The Indian Express.

The interviews, she says, are full of lies and barely mentioned CAA protests across the country which flared up after his speeches.

As for PM Modi, she argues that his governance skills are being questioned as India faced economic collapse even before the pandemic.

As the country opens up after the lockdown, it is testing time for the PM and he should begin by implementing the economic reforms he promised, not by playing dirty politics against non-BJP states.

Now that India is opening up without ‘flattening the curve’, we are going to need the Prime Minister to really lead. He could begin by implementing those reforms that promise to make the revival of the economy easier. It is hard to remember a bleaker moment in recent Indian history. Our healthcare services are showing signs of collapse despite the lockdowns. And, it is going to be a long while before the wheels of the economy begin to turn at enough speed to create new jobs and bring back those that have been lost in the past three months.

What the West can Learn from India’s Ease with the Past

Swapan Dasgupta writes in the Times of India about how the cruel death of Georg Floyd in Minneapolis has sparked anger and violence even in some of the western nations where policing is “much more restrained and racial discrimination is more subtle.”