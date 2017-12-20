Sunburn Music Festival venue shifted from Goa to Pune amid strong opposition

One of the world's biggest music festivals, Sunburn has been facing strong opposition from various groups in the country including Hindu Janjagruti Samiti. But the chords of the music are all set to hit high in Pune on 28 December. Amid strong opposition from villagers and Hindu Janjagruti Samiti, the venue of India's legendary electronic music festival has now been shifted from Goa to Pune. Meanwhile the Bombay High Court asked the Maharashtra government to file an affidavit specifying steps that will taken to prevent consumption of alcohol by minors during the event in Pune.