Sunanda Pushkar Death Case: Delhi Court Discharges Congress' Shashi Tharoor

A Delhi Court on Wednesday, 18 August, discharged Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in connection with the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar, reported LiveLaw.

Tharoor had been accused of abetment to suicide and cruelty in connection with Pushkar's death.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)

