Justice Has Been Done: Shashi Tharoor Post Verdict in Sunanda Pushkar Death Case

The Quint
·3-min read

A Delhi Court on Wednesday, 18 August, discharged Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in connection with the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar in 2014, reported LiveLaw.

Tharoor had been charged under under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 498A (cruelty by husband towards wife) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) but had not been arrested in the case.

In a statement released on social media, Tharoor wrote that his family would finally mourn Pushkar in peace.

"This brings a significant conclusion to the long nightmare which had enveloped me after the tragic passing of my late wife Sunanda. I have weathered dozens of unfounded accusations and media vilification patiently, sustained my faith in the judiciary, which today stands vindicated," he wrote.

"It's been seven-and-a-half years of torture," Tharoor had said earlier, according to Bar & Bench.

On 27 July, the court adjourned for three weeks, the order on whether to put Tharoor on trial in the case.

Also Read: Pegasus Snoopgate: Shashi Tharoor Calls for Independent Probe

WHAT HAD HAPPENED?

Pushkar was found dead in a suite at a luxury hotel in the city on the night of 17 January 2014. Tharoor and Pushkar were staying at the hotel, as the former's official bungalow was being renovated at that time.

The initial FIR filed by the Delhi Police was against unnamed persons, and they only submitted the charge sheet on 14 May 2018, over four years after her death.

MP Subramanian Swamy had filed an application asking to be involved in the prosecution of Tharoor, alleging destruction of evidence.

HOW THE CASE UNFOLDED

On 5 June 2018, Delhi’s Patiala House Court summoned Tharoor after a 3,000-page charge sheet was filed by the Special investigation Team (SIT) naming the lawmaker as the only accused, alleging that he had subjected his wife to cruelty.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal scrutinised the charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police, and said there was sufficient ground for proceeding with a trial against Tharoor under these charges.

In a statement then, Tharoor had said, "I find the charges preposterous and baseless, the product of a malicious and vindictive campaign against myself."

However, when summoned on 7 July as an accused in the case, Tharoor was granted bail.

Also Read: Is Congress MP Shashi Tharoor ‘Anti-National’? Let’s Find Out

WHAT WERE THE CHARGES AGAINST THAROOR?

Tharoor had been charged under Sections 498A and 306 of the Indian Penal Code by Delhi Police.

The term ‘abetment’ covers instigation, conspiracy or aiding in some crime – in the context of suicide, it normally refers to instigation of the person who has taken their own life.

According to the Supreme Court, for a person to be convicted under this charge, they need to have a clear intention to instigate the suicide, and some action by them, which makes the deceased think they have no other option.

Meanwhile, Section 498A of the IPC covers cruelty committed against a woman by her husband or a relative of her husband. The provision is more widely known for punishing dowry harassment, but cruelty under this section also covers any:

“Willful conduct which is of such a nature as is likely to drive the woman to commit suicide or to cause grave injury or danger to life, limb or health (whether mental or physical) of the woman.”

This not only covers physical abuse, but can also cover mental cruelty. However, there must be some clear intent and some sort of specific action by the husband to cause the woman harm.

(With inputs from LiveLaw and Bar & Bench)

. Read more on Politics by The Quint.Justice Has Been Done: Shashi Tharoor Post Verdict in Sunanda Pushkar Death CaseWoman Forced To Abort 8 Times, Given 1500 Injections So Husband Could Have Son . Read more on Politics by The Quint.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Rain in parts of eastern UP

    Lucknow, Aug 16 (PTI) Light to heavy rain occurred at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh on Monday while the western part of the state witnessed dry weather, the Meteorological Department here said.

  • EU Foreign Ministers to Hold Talks on Afghanistan on Tuesday

    Member states and Brussels are frantically trying to pull their foreign and Afghan staff out of Kabul amid fears of reprisals after the Taliban's takeover of power.

  • Zinc futures down on muted demand

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Zinc prices on Monday fell 0.72 per cent to Rs 248.30 per kg in the futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from the spot market.

  • Karnataka CM, Governor receive Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at Bengaluru airport

    Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 16 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday received Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at Bengaluru airport.

  • PK Agrawal assumes charge as new Haryana DGP

    Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], August 16 (ANI): Haryana government on Monday appointed Senior IPS officer Prashanta Kumar Agrawal as the new Director-General of Police (DGP) of Haryana.

  • MP: Night safari launched in Indore's Ralamandal Sanctuary

    Indore, Aug 16 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh forest department has started a night safari facility in the reserve area of Ralamandal Sanctuary in Indore in order to turn it into a major spot for wildlife tourism.

  • Iran President Raisi Says US 'Defeat' in Afghanistan a Chance for Lasting Peace

    Iran shares nearly 600 miles of borders with Afghanistan and is home to about 800,000 registered Afghan refugees.

  • Crude oil futures dip on weak spot demand

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Crude oil prices on Monday fell by Rs 95 to Rs 4,986 per barrel after participants cut their positions.

  • Uttarakhand extends Covid curfew till August 24

    Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 16 (ANI): The Covid curfew imposed in Uttarakhand has been extended from August 17 to August 24, as per a state government order.

  • Taliban in Afghan Capital Kabul Start Collecting Weapons from Civilians

    "We understand people kept weapons for personal safety. They can now feel safe. We are not here to harm innocent civilians," the official told Reuters.

  • Man, woman attempt self-immolation outside Supreme Court in Delhi

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) A man and a woman allegedly attempted suicide outside the Supreme Court here on Monday by setting themselves on fire, police said.

  • Maha: BJP-linked body protests outside temple, seeks reopening of religious places

    Aurangabad, Aug 16 (PTI) A spiritual body affiliated to the BJP held a protest outside the Grishneshwar temple at Ellora in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district over its demand for reopening religious places, which are shut in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Silver futures drop on subdued demand

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Silver futures on Monday dropped Rs 573 to Rs 62,665 per kg as participants reduced their bets on low demand.

  • 2 smugglers arrested with over 100 kg of poppy husk in Samba

    Jammu, Aug 16 (PTI) Two interstate smugglers were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district and over 100 kilograms of poppy husk was recovered from them, officials said Monday.

  • Need to review foreign policy regarding neighbouring nations: Pawar on Afghanistan crisis

    Mumbai, Aug 16 (PTI) With the Taliban taking over Afghanistan, NCP president and former Union minister Sharad Pawar on Monday underlined the need to review India's foreign policy concerning all the neighbouring countries.

  • Former Cong MP from Assam Sushmita Dev joins TMC in Kolkata

    Kolkata, Aug 16 (PTI) Former Assam MP Sushmita Dev, shortly after quitting the Congress, joined the TMC in Kolkata on Monday, in the presence of the party’s national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee.

  • Assam govt asks people not to travel to Shillong after unrest

    Guwahati, Aug 16 (PTI) The Assam government has advised people not to travel to Meghalaya’s capital Shillong after some parts of the neighbouring state witnessed violence, a senior police officer said. The Meghalaya government imposed a curfew in Shillong and banned mobile internet services in at least four districts, as vandalism and arson rocked the state capital and nearby areas on Independence Day during the funeral procession of a former militant. Curfew has been imposed in Shillong due

  • Gold futures fall on low demand

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Gold prices fell Rs 50 to Rs 46,890 per 10 gram in the futures trade on Monday as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand.

  • Covid: 6 new cases in Ladakh

    Leh, Aug 16 (PTI) Ladakh recorded six new COVID-19 cases that pushed the infection tally to 20,451, officials said on Monday.

  • Five Killed In Gunfire At Kabul Airport As Afghans Flee Taliban Rule

    In a concerning development, at least five people were killed by gunfire on Monday at the passenger terminal of the Kabul international airport, where thousands of Afghans who fear for their lives after the Taliban takeover of the country have converged in hopes of getting an evacuation flight, India Today reports. The US military has taken over security of the Kabul airport to execute the massive airlift of foreign diplomats and citizens after the Afghan government collapsed on Sunday. The US military extended its footprint to the civilian terminal, where thousands of desperate Afghans, many of whom used to work for the American forces, continued to flock as the victorious Taliban combed Kabul for those who had collaborated with the West.