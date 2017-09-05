Summer basketball training camp proves bliss for budding players

For the first time in the Kashmir Valley, a summer basketball camp has been organised by the Jammu and Kashmir State Sports Council at an indoor sports stadium. A renowned coach is training the budding players of the Kashmir Valley. The one-week summer camp covered almost every district of Kashmir division by imparting international-level coaching to the young and aspiring players. The response received was overwhelming. The aspiring players said such camps should be held in future to further groom the young players. "I learned various techniques of the game, which earlier I was unaware of. I hope that the sports council will hold such camps in future as well."