Sumitra Mahajan suspends 26 AIADMK MPs for 5 sittings for 'obstructing house proceedings'

26 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Members of Parliament were suspended from Lok Sabha by speaker Sumitra Mahajan for 'continuously coming to the well of the house and obstructing house proceedings'. The MPs were suspended for five sittings. AIADMK MP M Thambidurai said, "Now elections are coming, so BJP wants to get some seats there, that is why they gave approval to Karnataka for Mekedatu dam project. Protesting is our democratic right".