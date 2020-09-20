Sultry weather in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Sultry weather is predicted in the national capital on Sunday and rains will continue to evade the city for another two to three days, the MeT Department said.

There has been no precipitation in Delhi for 12 days.

The last time the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded any rainfall (1.3 mm) was on September 8.

Lack of rains pushed the mercury up in Delhi over the last few days.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature ranged between 36 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius in most parts of the city.

The national capital has recorded 78 per cent less rainfall in September so far, according to India Meteorological Department data.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, has recorded just 20.9 mm rainfall against the normal of 96.2 mm this month so far. PTI GVS SNE