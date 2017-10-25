Sultan of Johar Hockey Tournament: India Beat USA 22-0, Register Their Second Biggest Win at International Level

The boys who have made India proud made sure that the country registered its second biggest win in international hockey.

New Delhi: In sensational and happy news coming in from the world of hockey, the Indian junior team registered a massive 22-0 win against USA in the Sultan of Johar Cup in Malaysia on Wednesday. The boys who have made India proud made sure that the country registered its second biggest win in international hockey.

The biggest incidentally also came against USA but back in 1932 at the Summer Olympics when the Indian men team won 24-1. So the big boys are still one up on the young cubs.

The Indian Colts stamp their authority in the 7th #SOJC2017 (Jr. Men) with a sensational win over USA on 25th Oct. #INDvUSA pic.twitter.com/EWYjVHHrCJ — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 25, 2017





Now let us talk about the heroes of the game on Wednesday, we had as many as 10 men who netted goals. India led 8-0 at half-time but went into overdrive in the second half.

While Pratap Lakra opened India’s account in the second minute, Dilpreet Singh scored the last goal in the 59th minute.

India now have three wins in three matches in the tournament. They earlier beat Japan 3-2 in the opening match of the tournament. They later beat hosts Malaysia 2-1 in another close game.

India have two more pool matches left in the tourney. They next play Australia on October 26 and then they take on Great Britain on October 28.