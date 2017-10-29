Sultan of Johar Cup: India Beat Malaysia, Win Bronze Medal

Earlier, in the league stage of the competition, India had three wins and two losses in the junior boys hockey tournament.

New Delhi: India bagged a bronze medal at the Sultan of Johar Cup after they beat hosts Malaysia 4-0 in the match for the third place. As far as the goals went for the victors, Vishal Antil scored a brace (15th and 25th minutes) while Vivek Prasad (11th minute) and Shilanand Lakra (21st minute) scored one each. Earlier, in the league stage of the competition, India had three wins and two losses in the junior boys hockey tournament.

Coming back to the Sunday match, the Indian team started the match on a bright note as they attacked the Malaysian defense in the initial stages of the first quarter. It was in the 11th minute when captain Vivek Prasad scored from Maninder Singh’s assist from the right flank.

India extended their lead four minutes later when a precise long pass from Dilpreet Singh was picked up by Shilanand Lakra inside the circle, and the forward made a turn and passed the ball to Vishal Antil who then scored with a cool finish.

The second quarter had a similar story for the Indians as they dominated the possession and were rewarded for their spirited display when they scored a third goal through Shilanand Lakra, who tapped in a pass by captain Vivek Prasad in the 21st minute.

India’s attacking force was in prime form as they struck yet again in the 25th minute through Vishal Antil’s strike. (With PTI inputs)