Sukhbir Badal Visits Ghazipur Protest, Congratulates BKU Leader

Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday, 31 January, visited the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur border, where he met Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait to express his solidarity with the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws.

The two leaders met for ten minutes near the protest site as Badal voiced his support for the farmers’ struggle, The Tribune reported.

Badal said, “I congratulate Rakesh Tikait ji for his fight against the farm laws. All farmers are grateful to him, our party stands with him,” ANI reported.

Prior to the leader’s arrival, Tikait had announced that politicians will not be given a chance to speak on the main stage, as the union leader claimed he had received a notice for allowing political leaders to address protesters in the last few days.

Previously an ally of the BJP, the Akali Dal backed out of the party’s National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in September 2020, terming the agriculture laws ‘black laws’ and demanding their immediate withdrawal.

Punjabi singers Harf Cheema and Kanwar Grewal were also present at the protest site to lend support, The Tribune added.

Several preventive measures like the suspension of internet, increased deployment of police personnel etc, have been employed by the administration at the border amid the protests, which have been going on for over two months.

