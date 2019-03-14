Suket Dhir shows 'He for She' collection at LMIFW

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Delhi-based designer Suket Dhir, who is popularly known as a menswear designer, made his debut at the India Fashion Week runway by showcasing his "He for She" collection titled Play.

From jamdani shirts to pant suits, chinos and track suits, Dhir's collection featured nature inspired prints for both men and women at the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week (LMIFW) Autumn Winter 2019 on Wednesday here.

The collection was all about minimalistic layered silhouettes with ensembles made using brocades, mulmul and silk. The highlight remained to be the play of textures in the collection.

Geometrical motifs and iconic brand motifs of clouds, umbrellas, flowers and mango trees were embellished on Dhir's 'He for She' collection. The colour palette ranged from indigo blue, cool sage to maroon and ochre.

The fashion gala is being held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. It will conclude on Saturday.

--IANS

