Sujoy Ghosh directs web series 'Typewriter' for Netflix

Singapore, Nov 9 (IANS) Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh is directing a haunted house series titled "Typewriter" for the digital giant Netflix.
Simran Sethi, Creative Executive India for Netflix, said this on Friday at the digital giant's See What's Next: Asia.
Sethi said that the series is being shot in Goa.
She said: "Typewriter' is by captivating director Sujoy Ghosh. He mentioned his idea to us and we knew that it was a Netflix series."
She added that the series follows a group of wannabe ghost hunters, who want to capture an evil spirit in a villa in their neighbourhood.
Other details are still under wraps.
Ghosh is known for movies like "Kahaani", "TE3N". He has also worked on digital platform with the short film "Ahalya".
--IANS
